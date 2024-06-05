Construction underway on Dallas ISD's new $80M middle school

article

Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar project to create a state-of-the-art academy in Dallas ISD.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on May 24 for the John Lewis Social Justice Academy at Oliver Wendell Holmes Middle School.

This new name will honor the late civil rights activist, John Lewis, and commemorate what he has done for the African American community.

"When we think about social justice, we think about John Lewis and all the things that he went through along with all the other civil rights leaders in this country. I can't think of a better person to have this school named after," said State Senator Royce West.

The building, located on Kiest Boulevard in East Oak Cliff, has an $80 million budget and construction is currently 15% complete.

Students and staff also came to this groundbreaking event to express their excitement about the future of their school.

"We came with a vision and we leave with a plan that looks brighter than ever," said student council class president Kayla McGee. "The new building is more than just a structure, it represents hope, progress, and unwavering commitment to education and the justice that defines our community."

Construction on the John Lewis Social Justice Academy is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.