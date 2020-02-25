Dallas ISD making changes to magnet school admissions process
article
DALLAS - The Dallas Independent School District is changing the way students are admitted to its competitive magnet schools.
For years, some families have lied to get into select schools like Booker T. Washington Performing Arts Magnet High School.
Dallas ISD will investigate any students who did not attend a Dallas school before applying or who submits a change of address.
Some families could be visited at home to make sure they live in the district.