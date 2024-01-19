Dallas ISD opens new resource center to help South Dallas families

Dallas ISD celebrated the opening of the Lincoln Resource Center in South Dallas on Friday.

The space is a renovated extension of the Joseph Rhoads Learning Center.

"Our job as adults in society is to provide opportunities for our kids. We have to deliver on our promise," said Justin Henry, the president of Dallas ISD's Board of Trustees.

The resource center will provide resume assistance for students and community members.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The space has a computer lab, podcast studio and kitchen, along with recreational areas for students to do activities like yoga.

"We are not just opening the doors to a building, we are unlocking opportunities for our community," said Brent Alfred, Dallas ISD's Chief Construction Officer.

The resource center will also have a food pantry and coat closet for those who are in need.

"This building is the first of four unique neighborhood-specific resource centers," said Pamela Lear, Dallas ISD's Deputy Superintendent. "Research shows us when children and their community are provided the resources to thrive they do just that."

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

A kids' zone will be dedicated to young children, but their parents can also join them in arts and crafts projects.

"This allowed us to do two things: keep the early learning center and put a lot of money and investment into this campus, so we could keep it here," said Henry.

A community celebration will be held on Saturday and the doors officially open to the public on Monday.