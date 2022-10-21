Dallas ISD gives out fingerprint ID kits to identify children in case of emergency

Dallas ISD is giving families fingerprint ID kits as a part of a national program to identify children in case of an emergency.

The inkless kits were given to families with students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Last legislative session Texas passed SB 2158 which told the Texas Education Agency to provide the identification kits to all school districts.

Dallas ISD says they received 92,400 kits from the TEA.

The district says the kits provide a record of their child's physical characteristics and fingerprints. The district says parents can complete the form and store it in a secure location at home.

The program is voluntary.