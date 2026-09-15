Dallas ISD, DART offering bus maintenance program for students

The Brief Dallas ISD and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) are partnering to offer a new program called the High School Student Bus Maintenance Externship Program. In the program, students will get hands-on experience working on bus maintenance and related technical career pathways. DART bus maintenance professionals will aid students in learning skills that will prepare them for real-world jobs upon graduation.



Students in Dallas ISD will get to learn technical skills about bus maintenance and more, thanks to a new partnership between the district and DART.

Dallas ISD bus maintenance program

DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: A general view of a train at the Cypress Waters Station during the DART Silver Line Opening Ceremony on October 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dallas Area Rapid Transit)

What we know:

Dallas ISD and DART are partnering to offer a new program called the High School Student Bus Maintenence Externship Program through DISD's Automotive Technician Program of Study.

The program will offer students hands-on experience with bus maintenance and related technical careers.

Through the initiative, 14 high school seniors in Dallas ISD will be paired with DART bus maintenance technicians throughout the semester to gain real-world experience.

Focuses will include vehicle inspections, engine fundamentals, and climate system maintenance.

Students in the new Dallas ISD - DART program

What they're saying:

"DART recognizes just how important it is to support education in the region, and to cultivate the next generation of diesel maintenance mechanics. Our expansive fleet of vehicles and professional mechanics are available for Dallas ISD students to expand their experience," said Trenise Winters, DART Chief Operations Officer. "Through this collaboration, we aim to help our Dallas ISD partners prepare students, while addressing the current diesel maintenance mechanic workforce shortage in our industry."

"Our students grow the most when they’re in the real world solving real problems," said Oswaldo Alvarenga, Dallas ISD Deputy Chief of Strategic Initiatives. "For us, partnering with DART is a meaningful way to support the next generation of skilled technicians while creating immediate, hands-on impact for our students in high-demand career pathways."

Local perspective:

At a Tuesday press conference, DART's Chairman Randall Bryant said learning directly from the men and women who keep DART operating will be a great experience for students.

"If we are serious about innovation, we have to ask ourselves a different question. Are we simply preparing DART for the future, or are we preparing the people who will lead DART into the future? This partnership with Dallas ISD allows us to do both," Bryant said.

Ben Jones, the Executive Director of Dallas ISD's Conrad Feeder Pattern, says he's already seen excitement for the program from students.

"He looked at me, and he said, 'You know, Mr. Jones, I'm not gonna get a job out of this. I'm gonna get a career.' He said, 'I'm talking to these technicians, and right out of it, it starts at $33 an hour. I'm going to be able to get a real paycheck because of this program.' He said, 'These guys talk about it all the time. This isn't just a job, it's a career.'"

DART leaders also hope the program will help address the shortage of diesel mechanics.