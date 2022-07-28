Dallas ISD counselors get new training to help ease back-to-school fears

The largest school district in North Texas is working to make sure students feel safe when they return to their campuses.

A handful of Dallas schools start the new year on Monday. The rest start later in August.

The district has more than 400 counselors who’ve gotten new safety training.

It will be crucial for students who are anxious about returning whether it is because of the pandemic or recent school shootings.

Dallas ISD encourages families to feel out their children’s emotions before school starts.

"Anxiety is absolutely normal. It’s normal for everyone. And so, I think, just make sure you’re validating your students’ concerns and if they do have a concern, make sure that you’re allowing them the opportunity to find someone on campus that they feel safe with expressing those when they’re not with you," said Keshunia Johnson, with Dallas ISD’s counseling services.

For more information about Dallas ISD’s counseling services, visit www.dallasisd.org/counselingservices.