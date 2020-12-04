Dallas ISD considers waiving fall end-of-semester exams

Later this month, Dallas ISD will decide whether to scrap this semester's final exams that are typically worth about 10 to 15% of students' grades.

District officials believe this will take the pressure off teachers and students, and they still have a plan to assess their performance.

The board isn’t planning to vote on this until their next meeting, but many trustees appear to support the measure to help relieve some stress from this school year.

In an unusual school year, Dallas ISD is considering a move to waive the ACP, the end-of-semester test.

“Providing relief to the campuses related to all the stress-induced issues due to COVID,” said Dallas ISD Chief Academic Officer Shannon Trejo. “Lots of things going on with teachers. Lots of things going on with campus leaders. and it’s causing a lot of stress on the system.”

The ACP accounts for 10% of a middle schooler’s semester grade and 15% for high schoolers. It also helps determine how teachers are evaluated and their compensation.

Rena Honea with Alliance AFT, which represents Dallas ISD employees, says waiving the ACP does go a long way in helping with teacher and student stress and gives classes more time to catch up on big learning gaps.

“To not have to be worried about that, to not have to put that stress on themselves and on the students. They really feel like it’ll give more time for instruction, which they’re trying to close those gaps,” she said.

If passed, the ACP would be waived for all grade levels for this school year but not indefinitely. District employees say there are other tests throughout the year to measure student progress.

“If we’re just overtaxing the teachers and the students because if you’re only teaching for an assessment, you’re not going to get to real learning. This is a great step,” said Dallas ISD Trustee Joyce Foreman.

There is a concern of how teacher evaluations will now be considered without the ACP. Those details are still being worked out by the district.

The board is expected to vote on this at their next meeting on Dec. 17.