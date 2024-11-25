Dallas is the 9th-most sinful city in America study shows

Dallas is the 9th-most sinful city in America for 2024, according to a study by WalletHub. More than 180 U.S. cities were compared using 37 indicators of vices and illicit behavior. The data ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and the number of entertainment establishments per capita.

Dallas wasn't the only Texas city to make the list. Houston is the second-most sinful city in America, according to the study. There are 14 other Texas cities that made the list.

Texas

Of the 182 cities studied, 16 of them were in Texas. Here are how those cities ranked:

2. Houston, TX

9. Dallas, TX

23. San Antonio, TX

26. Austin, TX

70. Fort Worth, TX

90. Corpus Christi, TX

100. Garland, TX

103. El Paso, TX

104. Arlington, TX

106. Grand Prairie, TX

114. Irving, TX

116. Lubbock, TX

147. Plano, TX

150. Amarillo, TX

169. Brownsville, TX

171. Laredo, TX

In-Depth Look at the Most Sinful Cities in 2024

1. Las Vegas, NV

Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas tops the list of the most sinful cities in 2024. The study shows Las Vegas to have the most casinos per capita, the most entertainment options per capita, the third-most fraud and identity theft complaints per capita, and a very high Google search for plastic surgery procedures.

2. Houston, TX

Houston is the second-most sinful place in the U.S. for 2024, with the fifth-highest number of adult entertainment establishments per capita and some of the highest Google search interest for terms relating to pornography, strip clubs and affairs. Houston also has the 22nd-highest violent crime rate in the country and the 30th-highest number of aggravated assaults per capita. It also had the seventh-highest number of mass shootings between Jan. 2022 and July 2024. Houston also has the 19th-most drunk driving fatalities per capita, the 8th-highest share of residents with gambling problems, and some of the highest Google search interest for plastic surgery.

3. Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is the third-most sinful city in the U.S., because it has the third-highest share of students bullied in school and the seventh-most hate crimes per capita. It also had the 11th-most mass shootings between January 2022 and July 2024. It also ranks third because only 24 percent of residents volunteer, which is the fifth-lowest percentage in the country. The study shows that Los Angeles residents search Google more than most in other cities for topics relating to lust and vanity, like pornography, affairs and plastic surgery.

Most Sinful Cities in America Overall Rank* City WalletHub Vice Index Anger & Hatred Rank Jealousy Rank Excesses & Vices Rank Greed Rank Lust Rank Vanity Rank Laziness Rank 1 Las Vegas, NV 60.82 28 8 90 1 3 6 9 2 Houston, TX 54.43 50 5 110 49 1 7 114 3 Los Angeles, CA 53.79 19 35 164 92 4 1 82 4 Atlanta, GA 53.56 9 1 104 169 2 10 64 5 Philadelphia, PA 52.55 2 3 52 87 11 21 31 6 Denver, CO 52.39 14 18 33 41 8 15 86 7 Phoenix, AZ 51.81 59 66 59 69 5 4 32 8 Miami, FL 51.18 102 7 152 99 9 5 14 9 Dallas, TX 51.16 32 10 89 110 6 9 94 10 St. Louis, MO 49.56 8 22 1 63 34 45 42 11 Cleveland, OH 48.28 4 12 13 152 20 35 26 12 New York, NY 48.05 33 100 175 113 7 3 29 13 Orlando, FL 48.04 11 6 85 168 15 14 118 14 North Las Vegas, NV 47.78 144 16 49 1 98 22 5 15 Memphis, TN 47.43 6 4 8 118 29 126 23 16 Chicago, IL 47.39 46 50 138 83 16 8 80 17 Baton Rouge, LA 47.23 7 11 6 96 111 38 20 18 New Orleans, LA 45.92 21 19 7 62 39 90 34 19 Baltimore, MD 45.22 15 44 16 148 13 65 53 20 Birmingham, AL 44.81 1 38 4 149 65 85 47 21 Detroit, MI 44.69 12 28 9 156 21 157 4 22 Richmond, VA 44.67 10 55 10 79 59 47 71 23 San Antonio, TX 44.61 85 34 81 39 19 27 62 24 Portland, OR 43.93 43 37 97 22 14 41 179 25 Pittsburgh, PA 43.79 36 99 38 58 81 11 147 26 Austin, TX 43.64 71 57 129 67 17 13 173 27 Tampa, FL 43.63 115 63 83 102 10 17 81 28 Nashville, TN 43.44 38 80 11 105 33 26 79 29 Fort Lauderdale, FL 43.14 41 2 102 93 113 52 57 30 San Diego, CA 42.62 136 128 161 71 32 2 133 31 Knoxville, TN 42.55 35 120 2 139 120 16 89 32 Wilmington, DE 42.52 77 9 75 70 174 71 7 33 Charleston, WV 42.50 3 137 15 75 76 81 11 34 Washington, DC 42.48 5 42 67 95 28 76 178 35 Henderson, NV 42.46 157 14 160 1 74 109 17 36 Sacramento, CA 42.44 16 79 107 32 94 36 93 37 Charlotte, NC 42.34 104 23 94 122 23 20 74 38 Columbus, OH 42.18 34 47 41 136 37 34 107 39 Billings, MT 42.05 56 112 51 8 79 80 110 40 Reno, NV 42.05 68 135 57 9 47 57 67 41 Little Rock, AR 42.02 23 20 20 170 38 98 59 42 Cincinnati, OH 41.89 78 92 3 98 73 25 55 43 Rapid City, SD 41.87 30 153 98 14 12 133 45 44 Seattle, WA 41.67 20 40 169 78 27 23 177 45 Minneapolis, MN 41.52 88 69 122 31 31 24 163 46 Tempe, AZ 41.24 45 31 123 137 82 30 28 47 San Bernardino, CA 41.18 24 85 25 34 99 140 16 48 Dover, DE 41.11 63 24 105 104 159 102 3 49 Jacksonville, FL 41.06 101 52 21 154 30 31 58 50 Kansas City, MO 41.01 17 77 43 90 44 70 139 51 Wichita, KS 40.74 72 139 30 18 53 32 99 52 Mobile, AL 40.65 44 94 31 81 67 54 19 53 San Francisco, CA 40.63 64 29 162 91 25 19 175 54 Akron, OH 40.59 29 75 22 159 41 67 56 55 Scottsdale, AZ 40.52 118 90 156 38 90 12 123 56 Toledo, OH 40.51 49 117 5 133 36 105 10 57 Indianapolis, IN 40.41 37 81 24 175 18 43 96 58 Columbia, SC 40.32 69 51 18 88 106 86 13 59 Shreveport, LA 39.78 54 61 14 157 78 87 18 60 Fort Smith, AR 39.67 42 138 60 48 26 114 25 61 Tucson, AZ 39.57 81 87 28 135 58 48 15 62 Salt Lake City, UT 39.33 13 54 137 163 40 39 171 63 Vancouver, WA 39.28 52 49 80 77 115 42 172 64 Gulfport, MS 38.98 112 86 50 17 45 143 103 65 Louisville, KY 38.92 70 116 23 161 55 33 44 66 Chattanooga, TN 38.75 26 73 34 145 103 82 83 67 Aurora, CO 38.71 79 58 46 11 138 136 61 68 Montgomery, AL 38.69 74 15 73 176 24 137 30 69 Salem, OR 38.60 31 141 76 21 130 77 76 70 Fort Worth, TX 38.46 129 21 103 151 64 28 101 71 Charleston, SC 38.46 62 82 65 82 121 29 142 72 Glendale, AZ 38.44 100 62 29 100 97 110 21 73 Springfield, MO 38.38 48 102 42 142 70 49 102 74 Oklahoma City, OK 38.37 40 142 92 167 42 37 27 75 Huntington, WV 38.11 57 173 19 72 100 88 1 76 Milwaukee, WI 38.09 22 91 12 160 48 103 155 77 Fayetteville, NC 38.00 60 48 26 128 66 117 140 78 Tacoma, WA 37.81 18 36 64 130 134 116 148 79 Colorado Springs, CO 37.55 61 89 69 106 87 61 97 80 Missoula, MT 37.31 86 144 36 4 158 127 152 81 Jackson, MS 37.30 55 65 35 47 126 168 48 82 Long Beach, CA 37.11 140 43 141 24 123 73 85 83 Boston, MA 37.03 51 105 147 40 63 58 165 84 Albuquerque, NM 36.99 73 78 45 155 75 74 91 85 Buffalo, NY 36.79 53 145 44 126 102 97 22 86 Bakersfield, CA 36.61 113 106 48 132 56 46 117 87 St. Petersburg, FL 36.47 105 33 56 158 101 78 95 88 Norfolk, VA 36.44 107 32 32 42 93 153 161 89 Riverside, CA 36.28 91 84 53 121 148 60 60 90 Corpus Christi, TX 36.00 39 160 77 64 46 154 77 91 Omaha, NE 35.91 109 126 70 127 69 51 75 91 Chandler, AZ 35.91 139 95 121 61 122 56 73 93 Huntington Beach, CA 35.87 141 53 178 24 164 18 166 94 Fresno, CA 35.78 76 93 101 101 88 75 134 95 Tulsa, OK 35.48 94 101 61 171 68 63 54 96 Anchorage, AK 35.46 27 157 95 85 72 101 162 97 Spokane, WA 35.30 93 64 68 107 110 107 156 98 Gilbert, AZ 35.27 126 123 114 140 80 44 72 99 Oakland, CA 35.21 25 29 168 89 176 150 109 100 Garland, TX 35.13 114 25 134 124 86 167 65 101 Rochester, NY 35.12 89 114 37 153 139 40 127 102 Mesa, AZ 35.02 121 96 71 146 104 83 36 103 El Paso, TX 34.96 103 158 126 65 22 122 119 104 Arlington, TX 34.92 132 27 132 52 135 129 104 105 St. Paul, MN 34.78 137 88 119 33 116 94 158 106 Grand Prairie, TX 34.62 166 46 106 52 77 166 70 107 Anaheim, CA 34.40 92 39 148 109 117 141 115 108 Raleigh, NC 34.32 96 98 96 111 124 55 168 109 Hialeah, FL 34.29 179 13 159 119 105 144 8 110 Santa Clarita, CA 34.25 145 83 163 24 137 68 131 111 Cheyenne, WY 34.22 47 136 140 141 43 120 144 112 Des Moines, IA 34.20 108 109 40 123 95 100 128 113 Augusta, GA 34.12 128 67 17 179 62 128 37 114 Irving, TX 33.97 167 26 139 125 92 155 51 115 Sioux Falls, SD 33.91 106 167 99 19 112 119 159 116 Lubbock, TX 33.86 84 121 27 138 71 121 174 117 Huntsville, AL 33.84 83 134 82 108 89 115 88 117 Providence, RI 33.84 168 131 109 6 83 172 35 119 Columbus, GA 33.80 87 72 74 178 54 130 113 120 Santa Ana, CA 33.79 119 59 115 24 173 149 78 121 Stockton, CA 33.77 65 118 136 80 118 147 63 122 Newark, NJ 33.74 134 113 130 56 143 175 6 123 Nampa, ID 33.71 95 176 131 57 108 104 12 124 Greensboro, NC 33.69 97 76 72 150 128 95 145 125 Ontario, CA 33.63 124 124 66 34 140 159 38 126 Newport News, VA 33.58 122 97 63 42 91 160 124 127 Lewiston, ME 33.30 150 174 58 16 170 162 2 128 Manchester, NH 33.15 80 162 111 51 169 112 87 129 Las Cruces, NM 32.91 130 71 84 131 57 173 100 130 Juneau, AK 32.76 75 180 112 29 151 123 52 131 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 32.64 142 129 157 34 107 118 106 132 Glendale, CA 32.36 169 68 174 84 142 79 105 133 New Haven, CT 32.35 148 70 86 60 160 171 43 134 Fargo, ND 32.20 152 130 113 23 131 135 169 135 Peoria, AZ 32.11 154 110 88 114 125 138 84 136 Oceanside, CA 32.08 138 119 155 86 150 93 122 137 Fontana, CA 32.00 163 150 55 34 141 146 40 138 Grand Rapids, MI 32.00 58 152 78 181 109 53 46 139 Pembroke Pines, FL 31.96 180 17 170 93 144 161 50 140 Tallahassee, FL 31.92 99 60 47 180 157 96 149 141 Modesto, CA 31.85 90 164 117 120 85 108 141 142 Winston-Salem, NC 31.79 67 108 87 162 132 142 129 143 Warwick, RI 31.60 182 163 108 6 181 92 121 144 Burlington, VT 31.59 120 103 128 45 136 177 116 145 Jersey City, NJ 31.51 125 132 176 5 152 164 39 146 Overland Park, KS 31.31 82 154 166 12 165 106 180 147 Plano, TX 31.26 117 45 173 144 171 113 150 148 Honolulu, HI 31.09 175 168 171 50 61 125 33 149 Bismarck, ND 31.04 98 170 154 143 51 84 154 150 Amarillo, TX 30.87 111 156 62 165 50 131 167 151 Lexington-Fayette, KY 30.85 127 159 39 177 84 89 126 152 Lincoln, NE 30.79 123 166 91 97 127 99 111 153 Durham, NC 30.69 153 104 100 30 172 152 135 154 Irvine, CA 30.66 159 74 181 24 155 91 164 155 Chesapeake, VA 30.64 162 107 125 42 147 139 132 156 Garden Grove, CA 30.57 143 56 167 103 162 176 92 157 Santa Rosa, CA 30.55 116 179 153 15 175 66 138 158 Oxnard, CA 30.12 156 151 135 73 154 124 120 159 Moreno Valley, CA 30.10 158 127 93 117 133 180 66 160 Aurora, IL 30.09 164 140 127 68 166 181 41 161 Cedar Rapids, IA 29.94 149 165 79 115 145 69 151 162 Virginia Beach, VA 29.93 176 122 133 134 129 62 170 163 San Jose, CA 29.93 110 133 179 165 114 50 153 164 Chula Vista, CA 29.76 161 148 150 75 149 156 98 165 Worcester, MA 29.62 165 155 118 13 163 134 143 166 Boise, ID 29.43 131 177 151 147 119 72 112 167 Nashua, NH 29.21 155 178 158 20 179 132 108 168 Casper, WY 29.19 66 181 143 116 52 148 157 169 Brownsville, TX 28.94 170 175 145 55 49 179 24 170 Yonkers, NY 28.81 171 147 172 129 178 64 49 171 Laredo, TX 28.72 173 182 124 54 35 174 90 172 Portland, ME 28.58 151 171 142 66 153 145 137 173 Fort Wayne, IN 28.57 133 168 54 182 60 59 125 174 South Burlington, VT 27.91 146 143 165 45 146 182 182 175 Bridgeport, CT 27.40 172 125 144 59 180 169 68 176 West Valley City, UT 27.37 135 146 116 172 161 165 160 177 Cape Coral, FL 26.75 174 149 149 173 96 151 130 178 Madison, WI 26.47 147 161 146 164 167 111 176 179 Pearl City, HI 26.34 181 172 177 10 168 178 69 180 Port St. Lucie, FL 25.84 177 115 120 174 156 163 146 181 Fremont, CA 25.46 160 110 182 112 177 170 136 182 Columbia, MD 25.04 178 41 180 74 182 158 181 Notes: *No. 1 = Most Sinful

With the exception of "WalletHub Vice Index," all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

Methodology

WalletHub determined the most sinful cities in America by comparing 182 cities. This includes the 150 most-populated cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. They used seven key dimensions:

Anger & Hatred Jealousy Excesses & Vices Greet Lust Vanity Laziness

They used 37 metrics with corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale. Each city's weighted average was calculated across all metrics to determine its overall score.

Anger & Hatred – Total Points: 14.3

Violent Crimes per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Sex Offenders per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Aggravated Assault Offenses Known to Law Enforcement per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Bullying Rate*: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Hate-Crime Incidents per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Hate Groups per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Deaths due to Firearms per Capita: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Number of Mass Shootings: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)

Presence of Terrorist Attacks: Full Weight (~1.59 Points)Note: This is a binary metric:1 – There was a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.0 – There wasn’t a terrorist attack or related incident in the city.

Jealousy – Total Points: 14.3

Thefts per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Excesses & Vices – Total Points: 14.3

Share of Obese Adults: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Fast-Food Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Excessive Drinking: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the age-adjusted prevalence of binge and heavy drinking among the adult population.

DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Share of Adult Smokers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Share of Adult Coffee Drinkers: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the share of adults who drank ready-to-drink coffee in the past six months.

Share of Population Using Marijuana: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the share of residents aged 12 and older who used marijuana in the past month.

Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Drug Overdose Deaths: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)Note: This metric measures the number of deaths due to drug poisoning per 100,000 residents.

Debt-to-Income Ratio: Full Weight (~1.43 Points)

Greed – Total Points: 14.3

Casinos per Capita**: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Charitable Donations as Share of Income: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders*: Full Weight (~4.77 Points)

Lust – Total Points: 14.3

Adult Entertainment Establishments per Capita**: Full Weight (~3.58 Points)

Google Search Interest Index for "XXX Entertainment": Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric measures search interest for online adult entertainment.

Google Search Traffic for the Term "Tinder": Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric was used as a proxy for the cities that search Tinder the most.

Teen Birth Rate: Full Weight (~3.58 Points)Note: This metric measures the number of births per 1,000 female residents aged 15 to 19.

Vanity – Total Points: 14.3

Tanning Salons per Capita**: Full Weight (~7.15 Points)

Google Search Interest Index for "Top 5 Plastic Surgeries": Full Weight (~7.15 Points)Note: This metric measures search interest for the five most common plastic surgery procedures (rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, facelift, liposuction, and silicone implants) as a share of the national average.

Laziness – Total Points: 14.3

Share of Adults Not Exercising: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)

Average Weekly Hours Worked: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)

Volunteer Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)

Average Daily Time Spent Watching TV*: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)

High School Dropout Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)Note: This metric was adjusted by the poverty rate.

Disconnected Youth (16-24) Rate: Full Weight (~2.38 Points)Note: Disconnected youth are teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor working.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected as of October 21, 2024 from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, Advameg, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Trade Commission, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, County Health Rankings, TransUnion, Yelp, National Council on Problem Gambling, Corporation for National and Community Service, Esri's Updated Demographics (2023 estimates), The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Wm. Robert Johnston, Gun Violence Archive, Google Ads and Tinder.