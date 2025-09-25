article

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed on Monday evening in the 2600 block of Wilhurt Avenue in Dallas. The victim, Destinee Police, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. Police have issued an arrest warrant for murder for 23-year-old Jalance Lane in connection with the fatal shooting.



Dallas Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old they believe shot and killed 26-year-old Destinee Police on Wednesday evening.

Warrant issued for Jalance Lane

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Wilhurt Ave., which is in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas.

When police arrived, they found Destinee Police shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Jalance Lane.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police have not released any identifying information about Lane, a possible motive, or if they knew each other prior to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Gomez, #10297, at (214) 671-3085 or steve.gomez@dallaspolice.gov.