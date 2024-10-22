Dallas Interim Police Chief Michael Igo 'very excited' about new role

article

The Brief Dallas Interim Police Chief Michael Igo made his first public appearance in his new role on Monday. In September, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced he would be retiring. Igo has been with the Dallas Police Department for 33 years.



In his first public appearance as Interim Chief of the Dallas Police Department, Michael Igo presented new badges to 42 officers being promoted to the ranks of Senior Corporal, sergeants and lieutenants of police.

"This is another step in the department, building future leaders, and it's an opportunity for newly promoted senior corporals, sergeants and lieutenants to get out in the field and be future leaders of this department. It's an exciting time for the department," said Igo.

He said it has been very busy these days, but is excited. "Very excited, very honored to be the interim chief of the Dallas police department, so yes, very excited."

Igo has served in the department for 33 years, rising to the rank of Executive Assistant Chief before being tapped as interim Chief after Eddie Garcia announced his resignation to take a different position in Austin. Igo has been in the interim chief position since Friday.

He said this role is busy.

"I think Chief Garcia said it before. It's a grind," Igo said.

A grind, that, of course, starts with public safety and reducing violent crime, which has been trending down in the City of Dallas. But also building relationships with community leaders and getting the buy-in from neighborhoods when police roll out new initiatives. Also encouraging the troops - boosting morale of the department's 4,100 sworn and civilian employees.

Igo says he plans to follow Garcia's blueprint.

"So I'm making sure that the framework that was left behind, I'm carrying that forward and moving the department in the right direction," he explained

As Dallas residents go to the polls, they're being asked to vote yes or no on many amendments to the city charter. Three of those include a change to the power structure at City Hall and would require the city to increase police pay and hire more officers.

Igo would not share his thoughts on those, but did say, "We are working on our recruiting and retention, which is, I know, tied to one of the amendments. And our team is working very hard to recruit in the department."

Igo looks forward to the challenge of leading the troops until a new chief is named. That likely won't happen until the question of who will be City Manager is answered. Right now, the interim manager is Kimberly Tolbert.