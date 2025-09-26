Expand / Collapse search

Video shows ICE agents, detainees running from gunfire in Dallas

By
Published  September 26, 2025 10:54am CDT
Dallas ICE Shooting
FOX 4
VIDEO: Gunfire erupts outside Dallas ICE facility

VIDEO: Gunfire erupts outside Dallas ICE facility

Security video from outside the ICE facility in Dallas shows what happened as a sniper began firing on two transport vans. ICE agents can be seen helping detainees get to safety in the building.

The Brief

    • New security video shows federal officers and detainees scrambling to escape gunfire at the Dallas ICE facility.
    • Investigators now believe the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, acted alone as a sniper and specifically targeted ICE agents.
    • The attack resulted in one detainee's death. Two others were critically injured. Jahn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DALLAS - New video shows ICE agents and detainees trying to escape during an attack on the Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday.

Dallas ICE Shooting

What's new:

Security video from outside the facility on Stemmons Freeway shows two white transport vans in the sally port. After a few seconds, federal officers and detainees can be seen jumping out of one van.

The video also shows detainees in shackles being rushed into the building.

After gathering evidence from the suspect’s home, investigators now believe a sniper perched on a nearby roof was targeting ICE agents in the planned attack.

Instead, one detainee was killed, and two other detainees were critically injured.

Investigators said the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, took his own life. He reportedly left behind handwritten notes with messages that indicated he intended to terrorize ICE employees.

Related

Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn wanted to ‘cause terror,’ according to handwritten notes
article

Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn wanted to ‘cause terror,’ according to handwritten notes

The 29-year-old man who opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility left behind handwritten notes at his home in Oklahoma that shared a motive for his attack – to terrorize ICE employees.

The backstory:

The deadly Dallas ICE shooting happened early on the morning of Sept. 24.

Law enforcement officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the facility, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed, and two others were critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The shooter, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bullets found near him had an anti-ICE message.

Related

Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead; 3 ICE detainees shot
article

Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead; 3 ICE detainees shot

A sniper died from a self-inflicted gunshot early Wednesday morning after he shot three ICE detainees at a Dallas ICE facility from a rooftop, according to law enforcement.

Investigators searched two homes linked to Jahn in the Collin County town of Fairview and in Durant, Oklahoma. They found handwritten notes pointing to his motive.

"Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘Is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’" Jahn wrote in part, according to the FBI.

The notes also stated, ‘Yes, it was just me and my brain,’ and ‘Good luck with the digital footprint.’

Officials believe he acted alone and did not expect to survive. They haven’t found any evidence that he was a member of a specific organization or group, but said there’s evidence of a high degree of pre-attack planning. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from the FBI, Dallas ICE officials, and past news coverage.

Dallas ICE ShootingDallasCrime and Public Safety