Video shows ICE agents, detainees running from gunfire in Dallas

New security video shows federal officers and detainees scrambling to escape gunfire at the Dallas ICE facility. Investigators now believe the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, acted alone as a sniper and specifically targeted ICE agents. The attack resulted in one detainee's death. Two others were critically injured. Jahn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



New video shows ICE agents and detainees trying to escape during an attack on the Dallas ICE facility on Wednesday.

Dallas ICE Shooting

What's new:

Security video from outside the facility on Stemmons Freeway shows two white transport vans in the sally port. After a few seconds, federal officers and detainees can be seen jumping out of one van.

The video also shows detainees in shackles being rushed into the building.

After gathering evidence from the suspect’s home, investigators now believe a sniper perched on a nearby roof was targeting ICE agents in the planned attack.

Instead, one detainee was killed, and two other detainees were critically injured.

Investigators said the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, took his own life. He reportedly left behind handwritten notes with messages that indicated he intended to terrorize ICE employees.

The backstory:

The deadly Dallas ICE shooting happened early on the morning of Sept. 24.

Law enforcement officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the facility, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed, and two others were critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The shooter, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bullets found near him had an anti-ICE message.

Investigators searched two homes linked to Jahn in the Collin County town of Fairview and in Durant, Oklahoma. They found handwritten notes pointing to his motive.

"Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘Is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’" Jahn wrote in part, according to the FBI.

The notes also stated, ‘Yes, it was just me and my brain,’ and ‘Good luck with the digital footprint.’

Officials believe he acted alone and did not expect to survive. They haven’t found any evidence that he was a member of a specific organization or group, but said there’s evidence of a high degree of pre-attack planning.