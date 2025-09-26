Dallas ICE shooting victim in 'very serious condition,' brother says

article

The Brief The brother of a man shot at a Dallas ICE facility is speaking out about his serious condition. Miguel Angel Garcia was shot 3-4 times and has had two surgeries; the family says doctors are concerned he may not survive. The family is hoping their deported mother will be allowed to visit him at the hospital.



Days after a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, the brother of one of the two detainees who was critically injured is speaking out about the incident.

ICE shooting victim's condition

The latest:

One of the detainees in need of rescue after the deadly shooting was 34-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia.

His brother, Fernando Gutierrez, spoke with a reporter from the Dallas Univision TV station, saying that Garcia was shot three to four times while in the sally port area.

According to Gutierrez, Garcia was shot in the side, back, stomach, and neck, the latter being "the one that hurt him the most."

Gutierrez says Garcia is a Mexican national who has lived in North Texas for approximately 20 years. Garcia works as a painter, and was in the process of being deported back to Mexico when he was shot.

What they're saying:

Gutierrez shared the details of his brother's condition.

"He's in very serious condition in the hospital," said Gutierrez. "He's in very bad shape, visibly shaken. He's already had two surgeries yesterday. Once at around 2 p.m., and the other at 10 p.m."

ICE shooting victim | Credit: Dallas Univision

What's next:

ICE says they continue to prioritize the safety and security of their personnel, detained aliens and facilities.

Gutierrez says the prognosis for Garcia isn't good. He says doctors want to disconnect him from the breathing machine because it's the only thing keeping him alive. He's hoping their mother, who was recently deported back to Mexico, will be allowed to come visit her son in the hospital.

Dallas ICE shooting video

Dig deeper:

Early Wednesday morning, just after 6:30 a.m., surveillance video shows two white vans, parked within the gated sally port of the ICE detention facility in Dallas.

Then, you see people quickly emerge from one of the vans, running and ducking for cover, as gunman Joshua Jahn begins shooting at the facility with a rifle from the rooftop of a nearby office building.

In addition to Garcia, agents also pulled two other wounded detainees from the sally port. One died, and the other is also said to be in critical condition.

Joshua Jahns shooting

The backstory:

The deadly Dallas ICE shooting happened early on the morning of Sept. 24.

Law enforcement officials said a sniper on the roof of a nearby building fired indiscriminately at the facility, hitting three detainees who were arriving in a transport van. One of those detainees was killed, and two others were critically injured. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The shooter, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bullets found near him had an anti-ICE message.

Investigators searched two homes linked to Jahn in the Collin County town of Fairview and in Durant, Oklahoma. They found handwritten notes pointing to his motive.

"Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘Is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?’" Jahn wrote in part, according to the FBI.

The notes also stated, ‘Yes, it was just me and my brain,’ and ‘Good luck with the digital footprint.’

Officials believe he acted alone and did not expect to survive. They haven’t found any evidence that he was a member of a specific organization or group, but said there’s evidence of a high degree of pre-attack planning.