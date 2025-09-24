Dallas ICE shooting: Texas, US leaders react

Leaders from around Texas and across the country are reacting to the shocking deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Dallas ICE Shooting: 3 people shot at downtown facility

Vice President JD Vance

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

FBI Director Kash Patel

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

U.S. Senator John Cornyn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey

"My office is aware of the developing situation and will continue to monitor the situation. We are keeping the victims in prayer and will update the North Texas community as we get news on their conditions and learn more about the suspect," Rep. Marc Veasey wrote on social media.

U.S. Congressman Wesley Hunt

U.S. Congresswoman Julie Johnson

"My office is monitoring the tragic shooting this morning at Dallas’ ICE facility. Elected leaders and government officials must rely on verified facts from law enforcement, not speculation that fuels fear or division. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," wrote Dallas area Congresswoman Julie Johnson on social media.

U.S. Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

"Please join me in prayer for the injured and their families from this morning's active shooter incident at the ICE facility in Dallas. Violence and terror is never the answer to anything," wrote Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on social media.

Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker