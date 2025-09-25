ICE increases security at facilities; Dallas office remains closed after shooting

The Brief DHS is increasing security at ICE facilities nationwide because of Wednesday's attack in Dallas. The Dallas ICE facility, which is mostly used for detainee processing and migrant check-ins, will be closed until at least Monday. It's not clear what those with scheduled appointments should do. DHS has not yet released instructions, and local immigration attorneys said they have not heard any updates.



The Department of Homeland Security is increasing security at its ICE facilities across the country following an attack in Dallas.

DHS officials said ICE officers are facing more than a 1,000% increase in assaults against them. There have been bomb threats, cars used as weapons, and rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at ICE officers across the country.

Local perspective:

The Dallas ICE facility is expected to remain closed until at least Monday because of Wednesday’s shooting.

The facility, which is located along the Stemmons Freeway, is mostly used to process detainees after they are identified and held at local jails. They either have their bond set there or are taken to other ICE detention centers in Texas.

It’s also used for immigration check-ins. Those check-ins are a regular part of ICE operations as a way to keep track of migrants in and around North Texas.

A handful of people did show up for appointments on Thursday morning because they said they weren’t sure what they were supposed to do.

A few others who had appointments on Wednesday returned on Thursday, trying to figure out the same thing.

"We come here to this country for a better opportunity for our children and for our family and it’s not fair. Hopefully the Lord takes charge of all this because enough is enough," one person told FOX 4.

What we don't know:

It’s still very unclear what’s expected of people who already had appointments scheduled for the next few days.

FOX 4 has reached out to DHS both locally and nationally to try to get that answered. Local immigration attorneys said they have not been told what to do.