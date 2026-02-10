North Texas ICE detainees could be held without bond despite nonviolent status after court ruling

The Brief A court ruling in Louisiana last Friday said the government can hold ICE detainees without bond, even if they aren't accused of violent crimes. The ruling could affect the cases of Maher Tarabishi and Leqaa Kordia, two high-profile detainees in North Texas. A constitutional law attorney says the court battle over this ruling could go all the way up to the Supreme Court.



What we know:

The Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday, Feb. 6 that the federal government can indefinitely detain non-citizens without bond as their immigration process plays out. This ruling would apply to all detainees, including those who are not accused of violent crimes.

The ruling is a continuation of the Trump administration's practice of holding immigrants in mandatory detention until their removal proceedings conclude, even if a judge grants the detainee bail.

Multiple high-profile ICE detentions in North Texas

Local perspective:

This recent ruling could have an effect on efforts to get two people currently in a North Texas ICE facility out of detention.

Featured article

62-year-old Maher Tarabishi has been in ICE detention at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado since October 2025, when he was detained during a routine check-in at the ICE Field Office in Dallas.

The Jordanian national was the primary caretaker for Wael Tarabishi, his adult disabled son. Wael died at a Mansfield hospital last month.

Tarabishi's daughter-in-law denounced his detainment. "Maher Tarabishi is not a criminal, he is not dangerous, he is a father who has spent his whole life caring for his disabled son," she said previously.

Featured article

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman, was also being held at the Prairieland Detention Facility. Kordia was detained in New Jersey in March 2025 when she mistakenly surrendered her valid student visa as she tried to pursue permanent residency.

Over the weekend, Kordia was reportedly hospitalized due to a seizure. Amnesty International USA accused immigration authorities of stonewalling her supporters and legal advocates.

"Not only have ICE officials neglected Leqaa’s health, but they failed to update her lawyers and family on her health status and whereabouts following her hospitalization. This blatant disregard of Leqaa’s human rights while in custody is appalling," their statement read.

A court ruling that's far from over

What they're saying:

David Coale, a constitutional law attorney, talked FOX 4's Alex Boyer about the court's ruling.

"The court held that ICE not only can, but should detain people who are in the immigration process without allowing a bond," Coale said. "And they did that based on a provision of the immigration code."

Coale said the issue is far from over. He expects the case to end up in front of the Supreme Court.

"The dissenters in that case and most other federal courts that have looked at it have said that, for the last 30 years, Homeland Security has not taken the current position that the government is taking, that you can hold these people without a bond and have kind of held that against the government say now you're saying something different," Coale continued.

What's next:

An ICE spokesperson told Boyer that both Tarabishi and Kordia have been ordered to be removed from the United States.