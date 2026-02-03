'Treating them like livestock': Hutchins residents, mayor oppose proposed ICE mega-facility

The Brief Federal reports suggest converting a 1-million-square-foot warehouse near the I-45 and I-20 interchange into a detention center housing 10,000 people, significantly more than the city’s total population of 6,000. During a heated City Council meeting, residents voiced fierce opposition, with some comparing the proposed treatment of migrants to "livestock" and urging leaders to block the move through all legal means. Mayor Mario Vasquez and the City Council formally oppose the plan, though the mayor noted that no federal paperwork has been filed and DHS has not yet officially confirmed the facility's development.



City leaders in Hutchins, located 15 minutes southeast of downtown Dallas, say they have received no official information regarding a proposed federal detention facility that could house more than the city’s entire population.

What we know:

Reports suggest the federal government is considering converting a 1-million-square-foot warehouse near the interchange of Interstate 45 and Interstate 20 into a "mega" detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The facility would reportedly hold nearly 10,000 people—roughly 4,000 more than the city’s current population of 6,000.

Hutchins residents push back on idea of ICE facility

Local perspective:

The proposal drew heavy criticism during the public comment period of Monday night’s City Council meeting. Residents urged local leaders to use every legal avenue to block the project.

"It’s just hard to believe that there's a chance of us getting a detention center here... that's supposed to house over 10,000 migrants," said Hutchins resident Antonio Soto. "We don't even have that many people in the city of Hutchins. We are literally treating them like livestock and animals... and we cannot stand for that."

City mayor responds to reports of ICE detention center

Reports of new ICE detention center near Dallas

What they're saying:

Mayor Mario Vasquez said he and the City Council are formally opposed to the facility. However, he noted that the city has received no paperwork or communication from the federal government, adding that immigration matters fall under federal jurisdiction.

In a statement to FOX 4, the Department of Homeland Security said, "We have no new detention center to announce at this time."

Vasquez vowed to maintain transparency and promised to hold a town hall meeting as soon as more information becomes available.