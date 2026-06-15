Dallas to host 2026 Republican midterm convention: report

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The Brief The Republican midterm convention will be held in Dallas, according to Texas Republican senate candidate Ken Paxton. The news came from Paxton during a tele-town hall on Monday evening. Dallas was reportedly one of the cities the GOP was considering for the midterm, alongside Las Vegas.



Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton said that Dallas will host his party's midterm convention later this year.

What we know:

Paxton said Dallas will host the GOP midterm in September during a tele-town hall on Tuesday.

Paxton said he anticipates Trump coming to the midterm to help him campaign in his Senate race with Democrat James Talarico.

What we don't know:

We don't know the dates that the midterm convention would be, or what venue would host it.

The backstory:

Sources confirmed in March that the Republican Party is exploring a national convention for the midterm elections, with Dallas being one of the cities under consideration to host the event.

Dave Brown, the general manager of the American Airlines Center, told FOX 4 representatives of the National Republican Party toured the AAC in late February, but they didn't share any details about the possible event.

The reps were given all the rental information, including technical aspects and rental fee details, which, on average, is about $125,000 per day.

"Typically, parties don't have national conventions during the midterm cycle, but it signals, I think, a desire on the Republicans' part to rally the troops," said Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at SMU.

"I think there are a lot of good electoral and coalition-building reasons why Republicans would focus on Texas, in particular as a site for trying to build some momentum to gin up greater Republican turnout in this fall's electoral cycle."

Dallas was reportedly the only city in Texas being considered, with Las Vegas also in contention to host the midterm.