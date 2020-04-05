Dallas hospitals report having more than 2,000 beds, 563 ventilators available

article

Nineteen Dallas hospitals reported their ventilator and bed capacity numbers to the city, and as of Saturday, they have about 2,500 beds available and 563 ventilators available.

The hospitals are required to report their numbers as part of the city’s emergency regulations due to COVID-19.

In total, the hospitals reported having 5,148 beds, and 2,671 are occupied. They have 772 ICU beds, with 462 being occupied.

The 19 hospitals also reported having 865 ventilators, with 302 of them in use.

These numbers are as of April 4, and a release from Mayor Eric Johnson’s office added that hospitals may be able to add more beds if it’s needed.