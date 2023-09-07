Expand / Collapse search

Dallas honors its police officers who have served for more than 50 years

Dallas Police Department
These 7 officers have worked for DPD for 50+ years

Here's how the city of Dallas honored some veteran police officers who have served for decades.

DALLAS - Fifty years is a long time to stay at one job, especially one that requires service to the community.

But that’s exactly why the Dallas City Council paused Wednesday to honor seven longtime members of the Dallas Police Department. 

They each have served more than 50 years. 

Two are active employees. The other five are part of the reserve battalion.

Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins said the officers deserve recognition for their hard work serving and protecting the city.

"Fifty years, that’s a long time. That’s a lifetime. And that’s why they should be recognized," Atkins said. "They had never asked for anything. All they asked to do was, ‘Can we serve our city?’"

Each officer received a plaque to commend their service to the city.