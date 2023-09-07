Dallas honors its police officers who have served for more than 50 years

Fifty years is a long time to stay at one job, especially one that requires service to the community.

But that’s exactly why the Dallas City Council paused Wednesday to honor seven longtime members of the Dallas Police Department.

They each have served more than 50 years.

Two are active employees. The other five are part of the reserve battalion.

Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins said the officers deserve recognition for their hard work serving and protecting the city.

"Fifty years, that’s a long time. That’s a lifetime. And that’s why they should be recognized," Atkins said. "They had never asked for anything. All they asked to do was, ‘Can we serve our city?’"

Each officer received a plaque to commend their service to the city.