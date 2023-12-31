Dallas police investigating homicide; neighbor says it happened at boarding home

Police are investigating a homicide in South Dallas. It happened Friday night, but police are not saying much about what happened.

A neighbor said this happened at a boarding home.

According to Dallas PD, a man was killed in the 2200 block of Van Cleave Drive at about 10 p.m.

Police told FOX 4 that they responded to a "disturbance call," but did not provide any details as to how the victim died.

They also did not provide any information as to what might have led up to the disturbance or give a suspect description.

Police did identify the victim as 30-year-old Donatus Foy, saying he was found unconscious at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded, and FOX 4 was told that Foy died at the scene.

"I saw the lights from my cameras on my house," Sanford J. Peters recalled. "I came to the window to see what was going on, lots of police cars."

Peters said the home where the disturbance happened is a boarding home that is across the street from his own house.

"It’s several people that live in there," he added.

Peters said he’s not shocked at the homicide. He claims police are called to the home often for other disturbance calls.

Dallas police said their investigation is ongoing.

The case will be referred to a grand jury.