Dallas home destroyed following apparent explosion

article

A Dallas home was destroyed in a fire caused by an apparent explosion overnight Thursday. Another home nearby was also damaged.

A neighbor in the 8700 block of San Leandro Drive, in Northeast Dallas, called 911 after hearing a loud bang just after 1 a.m.

They later saw that the house across the street was on fire.

There was heavy fire coming from the one-story home when emergency responders arrived.

That home has been destroyed by the flames.

Neighbors said at least two people live in the house, but it’s still not clear whether or not they were inside when this happened.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out within an hour.

The fire did spread to a neighboring home, leaving exterior damage, but the woman who lives in that home made it out safely.

For safety reasons, investigators will not be going inside to comb the scene until daylight.

So far, no injuries have been reported and the exact cause is still under investigation.

Advertisement

READ MORE: North Texas could get wintry mix Friday