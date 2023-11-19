Travelers into North Texas report no major issues on one of the busiest traveling days of the year

Sunday was one of the busiest days for travelers this holiday season as people made it to their destinations before Thanksgiving.

Kris Graham flew from Maine to Dallas.

"It was actually pretty smooth," Graham said.

Most TSA wait times Sunday at DFW Airport were under 10 minutes.

Graham said this year was less stressful compared to last year.

"It was a little bit rougher last year. I feel like maybe airlines have had a little bit more time to recover after COVID," Graham said. "We had more delays last year with connecting flights that definitely slowed us down."

DFW said they’re ready for what’s expected to be among the busiest winter holiday travel seasons in the airport's nearly 50-year history.

Flyers said they had no major delays Sunday.

"Direct flight and no major delays, so I feel like we got lucky, all things considered," Austin Shrum said.

The busiest day for travel at DFW is projected to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with more than 249,000 flyers expected.

This Sunday was slightly behind, with more than 241,000 customers expected.

"I was kind of bracing for the worst case scenario, but there was a lot of workers there. We flew from Charlotte today," Shrum said.

This season, for the Thanksgiving travel period, DFW is set to welcome 2.9 million customers between November 16 and November 28.

The Thanksgiving and winter holiday periods are expected to see a combined total of 7.4 million flyers. That’s 6.4% higher compared to last year.

"I was pleasantly surprised that no major delays. We got here. Especially when you’re traveling with little ones. A little something that goes wrong can become a disaster pretty quick," Shrum added.

With the increase in holiday traffic, DFW suggests people arrive at least two hours early before their flight.