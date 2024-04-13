Dallas police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in far northeast Dallas.

Investigators say the male victim was walking in the 11200 block of Petal Street, just west of Jupiter Road, when he was hit by a car around 2:45 a.m.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police say the driver left the scene without stopping.

The make and model of the car are unknown at this time, according to the police.

The victim will be publicly identified once family members are notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Dallas Police.



