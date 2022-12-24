Dallas police seek driver who fled crash that seriously injured pedestrian

article

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Dallas late Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a gold Ford Taurus, which fled the scene before officers arrived on scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

The vehicle involved is described as a late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus, but to a Mercury Mountaineer, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Greg Valtadoros at 214-671-0018 or email gregory.valtadoros@dallaspolice.gov.