Dallas police seek driver who fled crash that seriously injured pedestrian
DALLAS - Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Dallas late Friday night.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a gold Ford Taurus, which fled the scene before officers arrived on scene.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
READ MORE: Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
The vehicle involved is described as a late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus, but to a Mercury Mountaineer, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Greg Valtadoros at 214-671-0018 or email gregory.valtadoros@dallaspolice.gov.