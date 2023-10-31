Police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 10-year-old in Dallas crash

article

Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find the driver who struck a 10-year-old boy who was on a moped earlier this month.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. back on October 18.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Hammerly Drive and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver involved left before police arrived, but investigators were able to get a picture of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. E. Knight at 214-671-0020 or email Eric.Knight@Dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.