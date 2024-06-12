Dallas high schoolers surprised with Jordan Luka 2 basketball shoes

article

Several sets of Luka Dončić's second signature shoes were donated to nearly 100 Dallas high school students.

The Team Jordan Brand gave the Luka 2s to basketball players at Justin F. Kimball High School in Oak Cliff.

The team got to try them out for the first time during an open gym.

Players say it gives them options for what to wear when they head out on the court.

"It helps me a lot because now I don't have to use my other shoes as much and if I want to change it up, I can always go to my Lukas," said sophomore Marri Wesley.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Jordan Brand also gave Dončić's signature shoes to players at W.H. Adamson High School, Woodrow Wilson High School and James Madison HIgh Schools.