Dallas high school robotics team wins state championship

For the first time in history of Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas its robotics team has earned the title of UIL State Champions.

The students competed against 80 of the highest ranked teams across the state.

"It's pretty big stuff being UIL State Champs and all," said Joseph Flores, a sophomore member of the team.

Conrad High also ranks fifth in the world.

Last year, the team finished 8th at state, and went all the way this year.

"We saw what out robot needed to do. We made our designs into a reality," said Samuel Hermosillo, a senior.

The team was formed in 2009 and since then it has gained sponsorships and a lot of school support.

On Monday, the school held a pep rally to celebrate the new state champs.

"We built off of the momentum and the support from the school and were able to convert that into a UIL State Championship," said sophomore Adrian Torres.

Hermosillo says he has been accepted to UT Dallas. He plans to study cybersecurity and return to Conrad as a mentor.

The Robo Chargers head to another competition in Houston from April 19 through 22.