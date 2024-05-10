Police unions show support to keep Chief Eddie Garcia in Dallas

The major police unions for the Dallas Police Department threw their support behind Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

It comes after news that Austin and Houston showed their interest in bringing him to their cities.

Multiple police unions stood together Friday, saying they’ve been working behind the scenes with the city of Dallas to put together an incentive package to try and retain the chief.

The group confirmed Chief Garcia is going over a proposal with his legal team, and now he has a decision to make.

"I think this sets the precedent of the tone for this press conference. That we do want to retain our police chief," said George Aranda, head of the Dallas chapter of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization.

Friday, Aranda said the city has sent a proposal to Chief Garcia in hopes that he will stay in Dallas.

Garcia was hired back in 2021, but Dallas' top officer is in high demand.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 4 that Austin and Houston are both interested in Garcia.

"It’s no secret Chief Garcia wants a contract, but because of our city charter, the city cannot offer him a contract," said Aranda. "I am not an attorney, but there is other language you can use."

Dallas' city charter does not allow the police chief to be under contract.

Aranda urged the city to amend it. Plus, he offered alternatives such as an employee agreement or a bonus based on performance.

Aranda says all police associations have been working with city council members and interim city manager Kim Tolbert to pull out all the stops to keep Garcia.

Earlier this week, Tolbert sent out a statement telling other police departments to "turn around and go home."

"He has reduced crime up to 26% over the last three years consistently, and it’s at an all-time 6-year low," said Aranda.

When Garcia arrived in Dallas, the chief launched a violent crime reduction plan to target hot spot locations.

Jaime Castro, the president of the Dallas Police Association, and Lt. Paul Thai of the Asian Peace Officers Association also attended Friday's press conference.

They all praised Garcia's consistency, transparency and dedication to Dallas.

"It's a very rare occasion all the associations in the Dallas Police Department for a single cause. This cause is one of them," said Castro. "It deserves the respect and it deserves the attention."

Aranda didn't reveal any details in the proposal but confirmed the conversations are positive.

"It’s not done until it’s done," said Aranda.

Aranda said at Friday’s press conference that he assumes Houston’s mayor will likely counter. He hopes to have an answer by early next week.