A young girl shot herself while playing with a gun in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Overton Road.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

She is expected to recover.

Dallas police described the girl as being under 10 years old.

They are trying to find out how she got access to the gun.