Dallas, Fort Worth Turkey Trots go virtual for 2020 due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is forcing the annual YMCA Turkey Trot in Dallas and Fort Worth to be virtual runs.

Organizers of the Dallas Turkey Trot says they normally have more than 20,000 participants, but this year the virus has cut that by nearly 80 percent.

The Turkey Trot is major fundraising event for the YMCA and is usually held annually on Thanksgiving morning.

People can still be part of the events in Dallas and Fort Worth. Runners will have until Sunday to complete the virtual run.

More information: https://www.ymcadallas.org/turkeytrot