Dallas, Fort Worth ring in the new year with fireworks and free events

article

People celebrated the new year at and around city hall in Downtown Dallas.

The first free city-hosted even in several years gave people a nice view of the Reunion Tower fireworks.

The “Party on the Plaza” was funded by occupancy taxes collected from hotels to promote the city.

It’s been five years since Dallas hosted a New Year’s Eve event for the public.

“It’s a win-win. The city wins. The family also wins. So it’s a good thing for the City of Dallas,” said Hakeem Ajani, who celebrated New Year’s Eve in Downtown Dallas.

“Perfect place. You have the tree in the back still in the holiday spirit, the cute fountains,” added Shariah Harris, who also rang in the new year in Downtown Dallas.

Advertisement

There were food trucks and live performances on stage before the show.

Security was also in place to make sure everyone had a safe and fun night.

People in Downtown Fort Worth celebrated at midnight with a high-tech light show in Sundance Square.

“This is my second time here and it’s fun You get to dance and have a good time and see all the people,” said Linsey Spurling, who was visiting from California.

“It’s just really good energy. It’s really fun. We love Fort Worth. It’s just cool,” said Lindsay Kitching, a Fort Worth resident.

There’s no official estimate of the crowd but it was expected to be more than 20,000.

Flights to and from DFW Airport were diverted around the light show.