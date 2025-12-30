Dallas New Year's Eve Fireworks: Where to celebrate in North Texas

The Brief North Texas is preparing for major New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dallas and Fort Worth. Sundance Square expects up to 55,000 people for free live music and a midnight fireworks show. Reunion Tower is ahead of schedule, unveiling a special color-themed fireworks display for its 10th year.



New Year's celebrations will be taking place across North Texas on Wednesday night, and FOX 4 took a look into where residents can gather to watch the shows.

Reunion Tower shared it's ahead of schedule for installing all the fireworks for the New Year's Eve show.

FOX 4 also got a look at Fort Worth's Sundance Square preparations as the area is expecting thousands to come out to hear live music and stay for the countdown to midnight.

Fort Worth Sundance Square

Sundance Square is expecting upwards of 55,000 people to share in the New Year's Eve festivities.

There will be live music, performers, food trucks, and a fireworks show at midnight.

"We have a Columbia band, a country band, a salsa band, and we're bringing out a great R&B and jazz artist from New Orleans, Tanya B. Cannon, to end the night with us," said director Gregory Newman.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and is free to the public. People are advised to get there early if they want to find parking.

"The energy here on the plaza is electric. It's unbelievably inspiring, it's an awesome, awesome time," said Newman.

Dallas Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower in Dallas is also prepping for its annual fireworks spectacular.

The president of Reunion Tower shared that crews are ahead of schedule, and she revealed a special surprise in honor of the 10th year of Reunion Tower's Lonestar New Year's Eve celebration.

"So it's our most colorful year yet. Each song has the artist's name as a color or the title of the song has a color in it, so it'll be very dramatic because it won't be multicolored throughout, it'll go from one color to the next, to the next, with a big finish, of course," said president Dusti Groskreutz.

While there’s no public viewing available on the Reunion Tower Lawn or from the GeO-Deck, the fireworks will be visible throughout most of Downtown Dallas.

Areas like Trinity Groves and Ronald Kirk Bridge, or streets such as Riverfront Boulevard and North Beckley Avenue, offer a good vantage point.

Tune in to 98.7 The Spot on an FM radio to hear a musical simulcast.

Several hotels and rooftop venues in Downtown Dallas will also host watch parties, including official watch parties at:

How to Stream Fireworks

If you want to ring in the new year from the comfort of your own home, don't worry, FOX 4 has you covered.

You can stream the Dallas fireworks show on fox4news.com, through the FOX Local app, or on the FOX 4 News channel on YouTube.

FOX 4 will also have streaming coverage of fireworks shows from around the country and around the world throughout the evening.

New Year's Eve Safety

Law enforcement put out the usual reminders to make sure everyone is safe on New Year's Eve. If you hear or see fireworks in your area, Dallas police ask that people call 311 to report it.

DPD also urges people not to use firearms as a form of celebration.

The Fort Worth police department shared the same reminders, including that fireworks and celebratory gunfire are illegal in the city and could result in a fine or jail time.