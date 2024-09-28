Dallas one of the best cities in the country for dating, Fort Worth one of the worst, study finds

article

A new study just named Dallas one of the best cities in the country for dating, while Fort Worth was named one of the worst.

Researchers from the website FetishFinder compiled the list based on six key factors for dating in the 20 largest cities in the US.

The factors used were the population of single people, the likelihood of marriage, the annual divorce rate, the rate of individuals searching for a relationship, quality of life and cost of living.

Dallas finished third on the list, ranking highly for the cost of living and the number of people actively searching for a date.

Aerial view of Ft Worth skyline at sunrise

Fort Worth finished as the sixth-worst city on the list.

Other Texas cities to make the list included Austin (5th best), San Antonio (5th worst) and Houston (8th worst).

The best city for dating, according to the study, is Seattle, Washington. The researchers say that Seattle has the second-best quality of life rating and the highest monthly average of people actively looking for dates.

New York City ended up at the bottom of the list. Researchers noted the high cost of living and high divorce rate.

Ten Best Big Cities for Dating

Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Dallas, Texas Indianapolis, Indiana Austin, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina San Francisco, California Jackson, Mississippi Columbus, Ohio Washington D.C.

Ten Worst Big Cities for Dating