You need to make this much to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

The Brief You need to make $90k-$93k to live comfortably in DFW according to a study. Dallas ranks 27th of the 50 largest cities in the US. San Jose is at the top of the list, requiring $258k annually.



The income needed to live comfortably is rising in nearly all major cities. Of the 50 largest cities in America, five Texas cities make the list, and Dallas is in the middle of the pack. Arlington and Fort Worth are close behind.

According to GOBankingRates researchers, you need to make $93,000 to live comfortably in Dallas, $92,000 in Arlington, and $90,000 in Fort Worth.

To live comfortably in Austin will cost you significantly more. Houston is the least expensive of the Texas cities.

GOBankingRates looked at data to find out how much people living in America’s 50 largest cities spend on mandatory expenses like housing, groceries, healthcare, transportation and miscellaneous necessities. That amount was doubled to indicate how much you’d have to earn to live comfortably using the 50/30/20 budget.

Creating a budget is the best way to get a handle on your finances. One method is the 50/30/20 budget, which breaks down your income into mandatory expenses (50% of your income), savings (30%) and wants (20%). This could prioritize necessary spending and savings but still allow for some discretionary spending without guilt.

Your budget goes furthest in the South and Midwest. All the cities within the top five for budget-friendliness are located in those regions, and two are located in the same state: Oklahoma.

Featured article

The gap between the lowest and highest incomes needed to live comfortably is huge. In Detroit, you need $64,725, while in San Jose, it’s $258,255 — nearly four times more than in Detroit.

Of the top 50 cities, your budget goes furthest in Detroit, where you can still buy a home for under $75,000 and pay less than $500 per month on a mortgage, not including property tax and homeowners insurance. Other living costs are also quite low: $423 per month for groceries and $340 for utilities, for example. But transportation is pricey, averaging $1,033 per month.

Income Needed To Live Comfortably in Top US Cities