Dallas, Fort Worth Catholic dioceses announce plan to reopen churches in phases

Catholic churches in the Dallas – Fort Worth area will take a slow and cautious approach to reopening.

The Diocese of Dallas announced Thursday that masses will remain suspended in the first phase of its reopening plan, or at least until May 18.

However, Catholics will be allowed to return to church for scheduled confessions, Eucharistic adoration and religious celebrations such as weddings, baptisms, first communions and funerals.

All gatherings in church will be limited to 25% of the build’s listed capacity and people will be required to sit at least 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The Diocese of Dallas’ 77 churches across nine counties will be diligently disinfected and all local mandates will be followed when it comes to facial coverings.

“The health and safety of our faithful, clergy and our community are our utmost priorities during this difficult time, and it is our goal to continue attending to the physical and spiritual welfare of our parishioners,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns. “I ask all in the Catholic community to please recognize the need for patience and prudence during this challenging time, and that we join in prayer for all those who are affected by this virus.”

Public masses will resume in a future phase of the plan, the diocese said.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Fort Worth plans to resume public masses this weekend with health and safety restrictions in place.

“The current state of the pandemic is such that the faithful are still dispensed from the obligation to attend and participate in Sunday mass. There are still legitimate threats to our health from the highly contagious COVID-19 virus,” said Bishop Michael Olson.

Bishop Olson strongly encouraged people over the age of 60 to remain home or attend a mass specifically for seniors if it is available in their parish. Masses will continue to be livestreamed.

To keep others safe during mass, the Diocese of Fort Worth will require everyone to wear a mask and families must sit at least 6 feet apart. Church buildings will be wiped down with disinfectant between all masses and people will be discouraged from shaking hands, passing around the collection basket or accepting communion on their tongue.

The diocese plans to reassess its plan in two weeks and as the state of Texas eases restrictions.

