Dallas firefighters respond to 2 fires at neighboring vacant hotels

More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel along the Stemmons Corridor early Tuesday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said there were multiple small fires throughout the 13-story hotel located at West Mockingbird Lane and the North Stemmons Freeway. Smoke could be seen rising from the building.

It was the second time the firefighters responded to the area in just a few hours. They were called to put out flames at a neighboring mid-rise hotel about four hours earlier.

One person was taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation after the first fire.

No one was hurt in the second, but several homeless individuals had to be escorted from the property.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation.