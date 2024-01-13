Expand / Collapse search

Dallas firefighter injured after being hit by suspected drunken driver released from rehabilitation

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas firefighter critically injured in DWI crash

Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter Kenneth Burke was riding his motorcycle early Sunday morning when police said a suspected drunken driver hit and ran over him. He's now fighting for his life in a local hospital.

DALLAS - A Dallas firefighter who was critically injured by a suspected drunk driver last month has been released from rehabilitation. 

Kenneth Burke reunited with fellow firefighters and the medics who saved his life at Dallas Fire Station 19.

Burke was struck on his motorcycle while off-duty in Old East Dallas on December 3.

Related

Dallas firefighter fighting for his life after being hit by suspected drunken driver
article

Dallas firefighter fighting for his life after being hit by suspected drunken driver

A Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter was critically injured when police said a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way down a street in Old East Dallas hit and ran over him.

He suffered hemorrhagic shock and injuries to his head, spleen, pancreas, and liver.   

Burke was in a medically induced coma for weeks and woke up just before Christmas. 