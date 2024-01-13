Dallas firefighter injured after being hit by suspected drunken driver released from rehabilitation

A Dallas firefighter who was critically injured by a suspected drunk driver last month has been released from rehabilitation.

Kenneth Burke reunited with fellow firefighters and the medics who saved his life at Dallas Fire Station 19.

Burke was struck on his motorcycle while off-duty in Old East Dallas on December 3.

He suffered hemorrhagic shock and injuries to his head, spleen, pancreas, and liver.

Burke was in a medically induced coma for weeks and woke up just before Christmas.