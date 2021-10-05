Dallas firefighter injured in suspected arson fire

article

A Dallas firefighter was taken to the hospital after fighting a suspected arson fire.

Crews responded to the burning home on Elsie Faye Heggins Street near S.M. Wright Freeway just before midnight Monday.

One firefighter suffered burns to his hands and was taken to Parkland Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Neighbors said they saw a man running from the home just before the fire.

Investigators found a man they described as a person of interest, questioned him and detained him.

The Red Cross is helping the family that lived in the home.

