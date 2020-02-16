Dallas firefighter injured by debris from commercial building fire released from hospital

article

A Dallas firefighter who was hurt after part of a building collapsed on him as he was fighting a fire early Friday morning has been released from the hospital.

Captain Ron Janek, with Dallas Fire-Rescue, was discharged from the hospital at 1 p.m. Sunday to return home.

Janek was hit by part of the burning wall and roof that fell, and Dallas Fire-Rescue initially said he had burns and back injuries.

He is expected to be okay, and will begin his recovery after heading home.