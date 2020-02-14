Debris from commercial building fire falls, injures Dallas firefighter

A Dallas firefighter was hurt after part of a building collapsed on him as he was fighting a fire.

A Dallas police officer first spotted the heavy smoke coming from a vacant commercial building off Walnut Hill Lane near Interstate 35E around 1:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they spotted heavy flames coming from the back of the building. The roof collapsed soon after.

Since the building was unstable, firefighters decided to battle the flames from the outside, spraying water from above.

One firefighter was hit by falling debris and taken to the hospital.

A FOX 4 viewer captured the moment the debris fell outside the building. The injured firefighter can be seen crawling away.

Advertisement

Dallas Fire-Rescue said he has burns and back injuries but is expected to be okay.

Although the building was vacant, it is often used by the homeless for shelter. The back of the building was open but firefighters didn’t find anyone inside.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire. They said it’s possible it was sparked by someone who was inside trying to stay warm.