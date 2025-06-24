Dallas firefighter honored with procession after kayak capsized at Lavon Lake
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - A fallen Dallas firefighter was honored Tuesday morning with a procession from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office to a funeral home. Many people formed a line at the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office in McKinney to honor Chaidez.
The backstory:
Juan Omar Chaidez's body was recovered from Lavon Lake Monday morning after his kayak capsized over the weekend.
The 37-year-old was with the Dallas Fire Department for more than six years.
Investigators say Chaidez was reported missing Saturday morning after he went kayaking on Lake Lavon in Collin County. Witnesses say they saw him and a dog in the water. Then later, they only saw the dog near the boat.
Officials say the dog was rescued from the water.
Multiple agencies, including a dive team, were called in to find Chaidez.
His body was recovered Monday morning near Bratonia Park.
Bratonia Park remains closed as they continue the investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Fire Department and previous FOX 4 news coverage.