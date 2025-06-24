Dallas firefighter honored with procession after kayak capsized at Lavon Lake

The Brief A procession honored Dallas firefighter Juan Omar Chaidez on Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from Lavon Lake. Chaidez, 37, was reported missing Saturday after his kayak capsized; his dog was rescued, but he was not found until Monday. Bratonia Park on Lake Lavon remains closed as the investigation into the incident continues.



A fallen Dallas firefighter was honored Tuesday morning with a procession from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office to a funeral home. Many people formed a line at the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office in McKinney to honor Chaidez.

Dallas Firefighter Dies in Kayak Accident

The backstory:

Juan Omar Chaidez's body was recovered from Lavon Lake Monday morning after his kayak capsized over the weekend.

The 37-year-old was with the Dallas Fire Department for more than six years.

Related article

Investigators say Chaidez was reported missing Saturday morning after he went kayaking on Lake Lavon in Collin County. Witnesses say they saw him and a dog in the water. Then later, they only saw the dog near the boat.

Officials say the dog was rescued from the water.

Lavon Lake

Multiple agencies, including a dive team, were called in to find Chaidez.

His body was recovered Monday morning near Bratonia Park.

Bratonia Park remains closed as they continue the investigation.