Argyle fire captain battling COVID-19 in Denton hospital

At the forefront of everyone’s mind in the Denton County firefighter community is 36-year-old Stephen Forrest.

"I think about Stephen all day every day, all of us do," Denton County Emergency Services District Chief Mac Hohenberger said. "Oh yeah, we are a family. A fire family, you bet."

The father of two is fighting COVID-19 at a Denton hospital.

Forrest, a young and fit firefighter from Arygle, has been on a ventilator for weeks.

Hohenberger said Forrest tested positive a few days after transferring a COVID-19 patient.

"Somebody went by to check on [Forrest] and when they saw his oxygen levels and said we need to get you to the emergency room because it’s low," Hohenberger explained.

That person was interim assistant fire chief Cody Miller.

"He’s one of my best friends," Miller said.

Now, Miller is unable to see or talk to his longtime co-worker.

"Well, that’s tough because I’ve been texting him often," he added.

Miller said he's waiting for the day his friend will reply.

MORE: Coronavirus Coverage

Meanwhile, the community has been praying for their captain to pull through.

"We all had a lot of bad news coming in about Stephen. That he was not doing well at all," Hohenberger said.

Saturday, doctors saw small steps toward improvement, but the fight is far from over.

Forrest’s family didn’t want to disclose his vaccination status.

Chief Hohenberger said, right now, about 70% of his firefighters are fully vaccinated.

But after this, he expects the number to increase.

"We all knew it was dangerous, but now that it’s hitting home. I know some firefighters who were unvaccinated will now chose to get vaccinated," he said.

As the fire family continues to focus on their hero coming home.

Advertisement

"Don’t give up Stephen. He would be doing the same for us if it was turned around, I assure you," Hohenberger said.