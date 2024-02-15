Dallas fire station destroyed by tornado re-opens
DALLAS - The most famous number 41 helped re-open fire station 41 in North Dallas Thursday morning.
Dallas Maverick legend Dirk Nowitzki was all smiles as he joined city and community leaders for a re-opening dedication of the fire station that was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in 2019.
The new thoroughly modern facility accommodates ten firefighters and is designed to support their physical and emotional health.
PREVIOUS STORY: Damaged North Dallas fire station to be demolished
It also includes a decontamination transition zone to help minimize their exposure to carcinogens.
The new station is also larger than its predecessor, which opened in 1958.
"This was a smaller lot, we had to get very creative making sure that not only that we continue to meet the needs with this particular building," Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Dominique Artis said.
Station 41 also comes with a tornado safe room.