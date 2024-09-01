Dallas Fire-Rescue mourns loss of firefighter
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue is mourning the off-duty death of a firefighter.
Driver-Engineer Jimmy Small died on Wednesday, according to the Dallas Black Firefighters Association.
Small began working for Dallas Fire-Rescue in April 2017.
He most recently worked as a rescue driver at Station 52 in West Oak Cliff.
The circumstances around Small's death are under investigation.
"Please keep his family, and the members of this department, in your thoughts and prayers as they search for closure," wrote Dallas Fire-Rescue in a post online.