Dallas fire prevention officer welcomed back after stroke; credits partner with helping save his life

A Dallas fire prevention officer was welcomed back to his job with a surprise months after suffering a stroke.

Clarence Briggs returned to cheers. He credits his partner for helping save his life.

It was a warm welcome back on Wednesday.

"I wasn’t expecting this," Briggs said.

In July, Briggs was on an inspection with his partner, officer Gisell Delgado, when he began to feel sick.

After his partner took him to the ER, they found out he had a stroke.

"This is family I was ready to get back," Briggs said. "Whenever I think…when I think of officer Delgado and [my wife]. Over 40 years ago, we said "I do," it said in sickness and in health and she’s lived up to that and beyond."

For a few days, it looked like Briggs wouldn’t make it. His family credits his recovery to his strong will to live.

The Navy veteran said his family played a critical part in helping him regain his strength as well.

"[My wife] was like my coach and my daughter took me hiking. They made sure that whatever activity that I needed, I got it. They were my drill sergeants. Chest up, cheeks tight," he said.

Briggs thanked the rehabilitation personnel at the hospital for helping him.

Delgado was given an award for playing an essential part in helping get Briggs to the emergency room.

"I woke up this morning and to myself I said, you know, there are people that don’t have their loved ones with them for Thanksgiving, but thanks to officer Delgado, I got to share Thanksgiving with my family and I hope to share Christmas with them as well," Briggs said.

She was personally thanked by his family.

"We are so thankful that God chose you to be his angel on that special day," they said.