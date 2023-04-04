Dallas fire captain adopts infant abandoned after emergency delivery

A local fire captain's family, friends, and colleagues packed a Dallas courtroom Monday for a unique adoption story.

In February of last year, a team of paramedics was called to a scene where a woman was delivering a baby. That baby was later left at a hospital, which is a Safe Haven location.

When Capt. Nick Hilton learned that the infant needed a home, he talked it over with his wife and they began the adoption process.

Now 17 months later, little Ezra is officially a Hilton.

Some of the paramedics who helped deliver Ezra were there to witness the adoption.

Coincidentally, the same paramedics were trained by Capt. Hilton.

"It was exciting the connection with the fire department and them. I’ve worked at that station before so it’s all cool. It’s crazy how God works things out for us," he said.

Ezra joins a 6-year-old big sister who the Hiltons also adopted at birth.