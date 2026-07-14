Dallas felon sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for armed robbery of Lyft driver in Plano

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The Brief Antonio Detravion Woodard Jr., 24, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during an armed robbery. In January 2025, Woodard held a rideshare driver at gunpoint and demanded money, but the driver secretly used the app's emergency feature to alert police. The arrest and conviction were handled under Operation Take Back America, a coordinated national initiative targeting violent crime and illegal firearms.



A Dallas man and convicted felon has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for a firearms violation stemming from the armed robbery of a rideshare driver, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Antonio Detravion Woodard Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Richard Schell on Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs for the Eastern District of Texas.

"This is a robbery"

The backstory:

According to information presented in court, the incident occurred on January 10, 2025, after Woodard requested a ride through the Lyft app.

When the driver arrived, Woodard pulled out a handgun, and told the Lyft driver, "This is a robbery." Woodard asked the driver for access to his Cash App and Wallet. When he looked inside the wallet, Woodard discovered the victim had no cash. Woodard was upset and demanded the victim, "Not tell the police what happened."

The driver was able to secretly activate the emergency safety feature within the Lyft application, alerting local law enforcement to the scene. Subsequent background checks revealed that Woodard was a previously convicted felon, making it a federal crime for him to possess a firearm.