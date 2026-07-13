Dallas barber cuts hair for Spain, France players ahead of semifinal showdown

The Brief Players from Spain's national team, including superstar Lamine Yamal, have been getting haircuts during the World Cup from Dallas barber Bryan Guardado. Guardado connected with Yamal when his Barcelona club played a match at Dallas Stadium several years ago. Videos of Guardado's haircuts made their way to the France national team, who will be getting their haircuts from Guardado ahead of Tuesday's semifinal vs. Spain at Dallas Stadium.



A Dallas barber has been making sure Spain's national team's hair looks good during their current World Cup run, and his talents have been noticed by France's team as well.

Dallas barber cuts Spain players' hair

What they're saying:

"You miss 100% of the opportunities you don't take."

Dallas-based barber Bryan Guardado has been cutting the hair of Spain players throughout their World Cup run.

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22-year-old Guardado says he made the connection when Spanish superstar Lamine Yamal was in North Texas for a match with Barcelona, his professional club.

The barber says he messaged several players on Barcelona, offering up his services. Yamal, then 15, was the only one who responded.

"He was the one to reply."

Flash forward to 2026, and Yamal remembered Guardado's talents. He asked for Guardado to cut Spain's hair throughout the tournament, including when La Roja played a knockout stage match at Dallas Stadium last Monday.

"Ever since they arrived for the World Cup, he was the one to reach out to me, if I was to follow him throughout the World Cup," Guardado tells FOX 4's Steven Dial.

Guardado cut Spain's hair today ahead of their match with France in a World Cup semifinal match at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday.

France will also have their hair cut by Guardado before the match; Lucas Digne from Les Bleus reached out to him after seeing social media clips of his haircuts for Spain, and asked him to do the same for France.

Bryan Guardado

He says his father inspired his love of soccer. Even though he's a Real Madrid fan, Yamal and Barcelona's biggest rivals, he relishes his own part in Spain's World Cup story.

"If I would have never done that back then, I would've never had this opportunity now," Guardado continued. "That's why I tell people to just shoot your shot, man."

What's next:

Spain and France will clash at Dallas Stadium tomorrow, July 14, at 2 p.m. CT for a spot in the World Cup final this coming Sunday.