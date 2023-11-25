Police seek driver involved in Dallas fatal hit-and-run

Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 31-year-old man.

The wreck happened in the early morning hours on Friday, in the 3800 block of Samuell Boulevard, east of Valley Glen Drive.

Investigators said Jose Antonio Herrera-Hernandez was struck by a car. He died at the scene.

The driver involved did not stop, and now police are working to identify them.

Police do not have any information on the driver or the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Land at (214) 671-0014 or email kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov.