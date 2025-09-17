Dallas family presses police for insight on crash that killed 9-year-old son

The Brief A family is seeking answers from Dallas police a year after their 9-year-old son was killed in a crash. Police say no crime occurred, but the family's lawyer is getting conflicting information on the case. The family is prepared to pursue legal remedies to get documents and closure.



A Dallas family is still looking for answers more than a year after their 9-year-old son was killed in a crash.

The family has been asking Dallas police for answers and transparency. Now, they're considering all legal remedies to get closure.

Dallas child killed by driver

The backstory:

A memorial at the intersection of Matterhorn Drive and San Paula Avenue has stayed up to honor the life of 9-year-old Hutchins Abercrombie.

Hutchins Abercrombie

Jamie Abercrombie's son was riding his electric scooter down the street on March 12, 2024, when police say he was hit by a truck at the intersection.

Hutchins was taken to the hospital, where he died on March 15.

The family says the driver left the scene then came back when first responders arrived.

Dallas police wouldn't confirm that when we asked about the case. All they said was that the investigation determined a crime didn't occur, and no charges were filed.

Abercrombie family seeks answers

What they're saying:

Abercrombie has spent the last year trying to get answers from police on what exactly happened, and what they found in the investigation.

"Even if it was an accident, investigate to the point to tell me this really was just an accident, and I would be okay with that," Jamie said.

Jamie Abercrombie

FOX 4 spoke to David Kwok, director of the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Houston Law Center, who explained what officers consider when investigating a fatal crash.

"Mental awareness. Step one is that the person must know that they are involved in an accident," said Kwok. "Step two must be also that the defendant, or an individual that the police are investigating, would have to be aware of the circumstances that would lead a reasonable person to believe that someone had been injured or killed in the course of an accident."

Request for further investigation

Dallas police didn't share any additional information about conversations with the driver. Jamie hasn't gotten that information either. So, she hired attorney Andrew Howard to help.

Andrew Howard

Howard told FOX 4, so far, his team's request for documents from Dallas police hasn't been successful either.

"You have a duty to give the information; you have a duty to follow up in a certain way. Did they do that, we don’t know what they’ve done," said Howard.

Howard said the family is prepared to pursue all legal remedies to get some answers. Jamie says all she wants is closure.

"Something where I can go home and, ‘okay, okay, this is what it is, I can't change it and now I can mourn and grieve comfortably,’" said Jamie.

And she's prepared to keep pressing for answers, no matter how long it takes.

"I’m gonna keep fighting until I get the justice I think my family and I deserve," Jamie said.

What's next:

Howard said just in the last week, he's received conflicting information from Dallas police on if the investigation is closed or still active.

His team is working to nail down the status of the case and will continue to request investigation documents.